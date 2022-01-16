Truist Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $88.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by Truist from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 566,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

