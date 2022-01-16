Truist Securities Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $10.00 per share for the year. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

