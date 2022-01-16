Truist Securities Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $24.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Range Resources stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Range Resources by 44.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Range Resources by 952.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

