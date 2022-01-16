Truist Securities Increases Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $43.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE:MUR opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.