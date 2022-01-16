Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Short Interest Up 135.6% in December

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCAC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,776,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

