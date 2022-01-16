Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.05. 36,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 31,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24.

About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

