Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.