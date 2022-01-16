U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 11.8% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

