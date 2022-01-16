UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.34. UEX shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 1,084,628 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of C$195.76 million and a PE ratio of -36.00.

UEX Company Profile

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

