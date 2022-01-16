Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the December 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,401,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UATG stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
