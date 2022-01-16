Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the December 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,401,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UATG stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

