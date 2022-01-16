Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $19.69 million and $403,270.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

