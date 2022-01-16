Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 7,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,177,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 386.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,477 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 186.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 41.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

