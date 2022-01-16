Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. Unilever has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 531.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 167.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 391,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

