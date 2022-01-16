Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 531.8% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

