United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.