United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $361.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $364.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $8.39 on Tuesday, reaching $327.82. The company had a trading volume of 589,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $228.22 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.