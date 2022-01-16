United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by Barclays from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.70.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $327.82 on Thursday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 130.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

