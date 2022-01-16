UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $172,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $468.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $441.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

