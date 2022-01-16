UnMarshal Market Cap Reaches $3.12 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $1.75 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.45 or 0.07728543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.07 or 0.99754537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

