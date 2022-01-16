UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

UPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE UPH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UpHealth will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other UpHealth news, insider Mariya Pylypiv acquired 12,618 shares of UpHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

