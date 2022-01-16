UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 42.7% in December

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UPMMY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.49. 11,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $41.77.

A number of analysts have commented on UPMMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

