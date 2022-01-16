Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.18.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.