USDJ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and $2.70 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.53 or 0.07734334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.63 or 0.99728922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00070868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008229 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

