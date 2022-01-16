Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0289 per share. This represents a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

