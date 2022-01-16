Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.60.

VLO stock opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after buying an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

