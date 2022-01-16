Validity Hits One Day Volume of $74,539.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Validity has a market cap of $23.33 million and approximately $74,539.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00012052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.33 or 0.00915390 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,488,575 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,546 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

