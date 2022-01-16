Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VIG opened at $166.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average is $162.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

