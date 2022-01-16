Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

