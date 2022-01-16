Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

