Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,625,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,067 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $220,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after acquiring an additional 369,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,814,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS opened at $38.90 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,856 shares of company stock worth $3,510,344. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

