Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.32.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $223.85 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $221.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.