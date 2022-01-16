Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Critical Comparison

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Velo3D and Axcelis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 Axcelis Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Velo3D presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.34%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $76.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies 13.40% 14.95% 11.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velo3D and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies $474.56 million 5.01 $49.98 million $2.27 31.45

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Velo3D on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

