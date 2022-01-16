Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

PLD stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

