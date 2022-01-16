Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,561 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,184.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 149,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 954.2% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 100,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 91,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

