Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 873 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,499 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.18.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.