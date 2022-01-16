Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 962 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Shares of ACN opened at $353.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.83 and a 200 day moving average of $347.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,002. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

