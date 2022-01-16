Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Stephens started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.