Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in December

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Verano stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 304,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNOF shares. cut their price objective on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

