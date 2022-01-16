VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 745.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after buying an additional 5,252,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,852,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,132,000 after buying an additional 3,170,699 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

