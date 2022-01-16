Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

