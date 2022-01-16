Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $318,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viasat by 42.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Viasat by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $45.79 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.