Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of City by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.61. City Holding has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.