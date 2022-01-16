Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $16.97 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. Realogy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

