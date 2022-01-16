Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 303.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $29,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,613 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,836 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPT stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -145.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

