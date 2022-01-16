Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 625,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,563 shares of company stock worth $2,264,365. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

