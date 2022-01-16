Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,531 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

CCOI opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

