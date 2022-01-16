Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Director Sarah E. Cogan Buys 2,200 Shares

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $21,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZTR opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 42.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.