Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Director Sarah E. Cogan Buys 2,200 Shares

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $21,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ZTR opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
