Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $214.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.03. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

