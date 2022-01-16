VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Million

Analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post $4.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 million and the highest is $4.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. 6,242,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,065. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,575,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

