Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 506,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,561,000 after purchasing an additional 157,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.